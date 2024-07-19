China Probes The EU’s Pork Trade

China has three EU companies in its crosshairs as part of an anti-dumping probe into pork products. Based on Bloomberg information, Beijing started the investigation into EU pork products in June 2024. It seems to be part of the never-ending trade issues between this bloc and China, whose relationship hit another obstacle when Brussels said that it will increase the tariffs on Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs).

China’s Commerce Ministry indicated that it will look into Danish Crown, Vion Boxtel and Litera Meat to determine if any detrimental product dumping occurred that negatively affects the Chinese economy. These firms are reportedly the leading pork exporters to China.

To comply with the investigation, the companies must accurately complete a questionnaire. Danish Crown said that it is “fully committed and transparent” and, according to Bloomberg, expects “continued constructive collaboration”.

Don’t miss out on the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Litera Meat echoed this sentiment and said that it is at “full disposal” and will cooperate with all the relevant authorities as needed. COV, a Dutch meat sector group, denied the dumping of European pork products in China. COV’s chairperson, Laurens Hoedemaker, said:

We are confident that the investigation by the People’s Republic of China will prove this. We hope to continue the mutually beneficial cooperation with China, so that we can provide the Chinese consumer with high-quality, safe and sustainable pork products from Europe.

Vion Boxtel said that it agrees with COV in this matter. Bloomberg cited Eva Gocsik, a senior animal protein analyst at Rabobank, who commented that the probe is not surprising “given the volumes the companies are sending to the Asian nation”. She also added: