BT Shares Rise as Carlos Slim Invests

The BT (BT.A) share price rose on Wednesday with news that the richest man in Latin America has invested £400m in the company

Carlos Slim has an estimated fortune of £72.4bn and now has a 3.2% stake in the London-based telecom company. That makes him one of the largest BT shareholders. Slim built his empire in the Latin American telecoms market, and analysts are now speculating about his possible overall plan. French telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahl remains the largest shareholder in BT, with a 24.5% stake.

This move follows BT`s shake-up plans revealed by chief executive Allison Kirkby, leading to the share surging by almost 25% in the last month. After taking on her new role in February, she said the plans include doubling the cash flow in the next five years and cutting costs by £3bn, allowing BT to increase its dividend to shareholders.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

It’s been suggested that the new investment might lead to a takeover bid being made, but a spokesperson for the Group Carso owned by Slim called it just one of many investments the group has made. Previously the wealthiest person in the world, Slim has a controlling interest in America Movil, Latin America’s biggest mobile phone operator.

A BT spokesperson pointed out that: