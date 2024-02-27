Berkshire Hathaway heading for a $1tn market cap

The market value of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B), the multinational conglomerate with billionaire Warren Buffett at the wheel, edged closer to $1tn during trading on Monday, 26 February 2024. The company’s hike in operating earnings pushed it closer to this market capitalisation, which currently sits at approximately $894.83bn.

Should the Omaha-based organisation pass the $1tn mark, it would be the first US non-tech company to do so. At one stage, Berkshire’s value rose above $925bn. In 2023, the company’s stock increased by 15%.

In his yearly address to shareholders, Buffett justified the company’s conservative financial approach and added:

The ‘margin of safety’ approach seemed sensible to regulators, investors and the public. Now, the fixed-but-satisfactory return pact has been broken in a few states, and investors are becoming apprehensive that such ruptures may spread.

A fourth quarter-on-quarter operating cost comparison showed an estimated 24.5% increase from 2022. Berkshire’s insurance underwriting and investment earnings boosted this performance.

Matthew Palazola, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, commented:

Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings power should remain intact given its diverse units that can offset pockets of weakness – regardless of economic conditions.

Among others, this multifaceted business handles insurance, railroads and ice cream. Its Class A shares trade at roughly $615 and its Class B at about $409. Should it cross the $1tn market value line, Berkshire would join the rare collection of companies that have done so. According to Bloomberg data, Apple Inc. (AAPL) became the first US company to attain a trillion-dollar market cap. Others to achieve this benchmark include Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).