AWS plans for an infrastructure region in Mexico

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has announced plans to establish an Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure Region in Mexico by early 2025. The company said that it is aiming to invest around $5bn in Mexico over the next 15 years and that this venture forms part of its long-term investment strategy in Latin America.

This AWS Mexico Region will allow businesses, the government, education facilities and nonprofits more flexibility in app usage and data storage. This latest initiative from Amazon aims to offer updated and secure cloud computing.

Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, said:

Cloud services are an essential part of everyday life, helping us to digitally and economically transform Mexico. We welcome AWS’s investment and expansion in Mexico because it is a sign of trust and demonstrates conditions are right to support the nearshoring trend across many sectors of our economy.

In a Reuters interview, Rubén Mugártegui, the head of AWS Mexico, indicated that this collection of data centres will be constructed in the state of Querétaro. Presently, AWS assists Cinepolis, the BIVA stock exchange, Aeroméxico, and a number of local authorities in Mexico. Mugártegui said that companies can save up to 20% through AWS’s cloud services.

The new infrastructure will add three Availability Zones to the existing 105 in 33 locations worldwide. The company further indicated that it plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Thailand and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services AWS, stated: