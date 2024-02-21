ATFX MENA hires new Business Development Director Institutional

Financial services company ATFX MENA announced this week the appointment of Aditya Singh as its new business development director institutional , who will bring over ten years of experience to the role.

ATFX MENA is a subsidiary of ATFX Capital Group Limited, a UK-founded derivatives broker regulated in various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Australia, and Cyprus.

Singh has significant experience working in the financial industry in roles with companies like FXCM, ThinkMarkets, and Findoc Capital. He has a proven track record in business development and has run many product management teams. In his new role, he will be tasked with developing and delivering business development strategies.

He is now the latest of the top talent hired by ATFX MENA. This sentiment was echoed by the CEO, Khaldoun Sharaiha, who stated:

We are delighted to welcome Aditya to our team. His wealth of experience and proven track record in business development will be invaluable as we continue to expand our institutional business.

Mr Singh is excited about his new role and expressed honour and anticipation in using his experience to drive business growth and deliver top-notch results for institutional clients.

The new director will lead the way in developing and proceeding with business development for ATFX MENA’s institutional clients. Aditya Singh is expected to find opportunities to improve the company’s offerings and provide clients with bespoke solutions through strategic relationships.