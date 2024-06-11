Apple Moves into the AI Space with New Tool

Apple (AAPL) has revealed its latest moves to join the move towards putting generative AI into the hands of customers. The tech firm confirms that it’ll be adding AI tools to its products using the Apple Intelligence tool.

It is an entirely new AI-powered tool that will run across the Apple systems to provide a personal approach for each user. Apple will also be integrating ChatGPT into its iPhones and other devices, but it’s not yet clear how this will work or when it will be rolled out.

Apple Intelligence will help users solve issues, respond to prompts, and allow individuals to create new elements of text and images. Apple is trying to keep pace with tech rivals like Microsoft and Google, who have been moving ahead with their plans to integrate AI.

The new tool was revealed at the WWDC, Apple’s annual conference for developers. Details mentioned include that it can draw information from Maps, Messages and Mail to help users plan their day or week.

An emphasis was placed on the tool putting a personal context on its work, while Apple also stressed the privacy aspect, which means no external servers will be needed to carry out most tasks. Apple’s Private Cloud Compute will be used, with secure servers, if extra power is required.

Craig Federighi is Apple’s software chief, and he commented: