ACY Securities Welcomes Phil Kim as Director of Institutional Sales, Asia, at ACY Connect

ACY Securities, a leading global multi-asset CFD broker, is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Kim as Director of Institutional Sales, Asia, for its institutional arm, ACY Connect. Based in Hong Kong, Phil will play a pivotal role in expanding ACY Connect’s business development efforts across Asia.

In his new position, Phil will be responsible for achieving ACY Connect’s sales growth objectives by cultivating new institutional client relationships throughout the region. His focus will include researching, identifying, and creating sales opportunities in the global market. Phil will report directly to the CEO and collaborate closely with all facets of ACY Connect to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory.

Phil is an experienced sales and business development leader in the FX industry, bringing over 19 years of expertise to the team. He has previously served as Head of Institutional Sales in the Asia-Pacific region for firms such as ISAM Securities, Sucden Financial, and LMAX Group. Before moving to Hong Kong in 2011, Phil worked as Vice President with FXCMPro in their New York headquarters.

Jimmy Ye, CEO at ACY Securities, commented on the new appointment:

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil Kim to the ACY Connect team. His extensive experience and proven track record in institutional sales within the FX industry make him an invaluable addition as we continue to expand our global footprint. Phil’s expertise will be instrumental in driving our business development efforts in Asia, and we look forward to the contributions he will bring to our organization.“

Phil Kim expressed his enthusiasm about joining ACY Connect:

“I’m thrilled to be joining ACY Group, which has established itself as a very successful and well-respected name in the financial services industry. Furthermore, I look forward to growing the ACY Connect institutional offering and client base globally.”

This strategic hire underscores ACY Securities’ dedication to strengthening its institutional services and expanding its presence in key global markets.

About ACY Securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia’s fastest growing multi-asset CFD broker, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis. The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs. ACY Securities is part of the ACYLogix group of companies which include ACY Partners, ACY Advisory, ACY Connect, ACY Live and Zerologix.

About ACY Connect

ACY Connect is the institutional division of ACY Securities, specializing in providing tailored trading solutions for institutional clients, including banks, hedge funds, brokers, and professional traders. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, liquidity solutions, and exceptional client service, ACY Connect is dedicated to delivering superior trading experiences for its institutional partners.