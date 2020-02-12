Tourmaline Partners hires Joe Hodgkins in Sydney office

The trading solutions company, Tourmaline Partners, LLC, announced the recruitment of Joe Hodgkins as a senior trader in the firm’s Asia-Pacific office in Sydney.

Tourmaline’s Syndey office opened in January 2018 as part of the expansion of the company in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and the growing demand for trading services there and increasing interest in the APAC-based institutional investors.

Hodgkins has extensive market experience with over 18 years of trading in Asia in senior buy-side, as well as sell-side roles. Most recently he was Head of Thai Equities at Citigroup. He spent eight years at Janus Capital in Asia where he was Head of Trading for five years and was responsible for all Asian trading in public equities, derivatives and futures. Hodgkins’s experience includes electronic and program trading, block trading and utilization of transaction cost analysis (TCA) to develop and improve trade implementation strategies.

James Santo, Managing Director at Tourmaline in Sydney commented:

Joe is a natural addition to our deeply experienced Australia team. His nearly two decades of experience in Asia-Pacific markets speaks for itself. In addition, his strong TCA background and senior roles on both the buy- and sell-sides are exactly the skills most buy-side firms are looking for when selecting an outsourced trading provider, making him a perfect fit for us at Tourmaline.

Aaron Hantman, Tourmaline’s Chief Executive Officer said:

In just two years, our Australia office has become one of Tourmaline’s biggest success stories. Hiring industry veterans like Joe helps us meet the demand increasingly coming from large asset managers and is emblematic of our ongoing commitment to provide clients unparalleled service and expertise by bringing in talent with vast experience in all aspects of trading.

Hodgkins’s recruitment was preceded by the appointment of Lincoln Wong as Head of Asia-Pacific Operations in 2019. Wong has ten years of experience in asset management at PIMCO as Head of Operations in Australia. Wong also spent five years at State Street managing fund accounting and custody operations for a range of large institutional and boutique hedge fund clients.