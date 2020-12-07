The DSB announces UPI 2021 industry consultation beginning in mid-January

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) has today announced the forthcoming DSB consultation timelines for the principles underlying the fee model for the new Unique Product Identifier (UPI). The DSB is founded by the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) to facilitate the allocation and maintenance of ISINs, CFIs and FISNs for OTC derivatives.

This first of two rounds of consultation allows the industry to shape the key principles that will underpin the fee structure for the UPI. The DSB encourages all market participants that report to trade repositories, and will need to incorporate the UPI into their workflows, to review and respond to the consultation, so that a broad spectrum of views can be reflected in the service that is introduced in 2022.

In 2019, the FSB decided to designate the DSB as the sole service provider for the future UPI system, performing the function of issuer of UPIs as well as operator of the UPI reference data library.