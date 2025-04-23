StoneX’s New York Precious Metals Vault Granted CME Registered Depository Status

StoneX Group Inc. announced that its New York precious metals vault has been granted registered depository status by CME Group.

The status enables it to store and deliver gold, silver, platinum, and palladium under COMEX and NYMEX contracts.

Furthermore, the certification allows StoneX clients—including institutional traders, refiners, and bullion dealers—to make and take delivery of CME-eligible metals directly through the firm’s facility, streamlining access to the exchange’s delivery network.

The approval comes as physical metal holdings in New York reach record highs, with over 43 million ounces of gold held in COMEX inventories in the first quarter of 2025.

The New York vault has become one of just 11 CME-approved depositories in the U.S. and the only one operated by a non-bank futures commission merchant (FCM).

StoneX added that the status cements its position as a critical logistical hub for exchange-traded precious metals.

“This move enhances our ability to meet client needs at scale,” said Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX. “A CME-Approved Depository is a natural extension of our long-term strategy to build a fully integrated global metals platform.”

Michael Skinner, Global Head of Metals at StoneX, added: “Whether clients are seeking to trade futures, manage physical inventories, or make and take delivery through the exchange, we’re uniquely positioned to support their needs across the full trade lifecycle—with the reliability and credibility that comes from being both a regulated FCM and an exchange-approved depository.”

The New York facility complements StoneX’s existing operations in London and Frankfurt.