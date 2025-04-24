Monex Group to Acquire 20% Stake in Westfield Capital Management

Monex Group plans to acquire a 20% stake in Boston-based asset manager Westfield Capital Management for $103 million.

The move will see Westfield become an equity-method affiliate of the Tokyo-listed financial services company.

The strategic investment marks a key step in Monex’s long-term growth plan to strengthen its asset management platform and expand its presence in the US equity market.

Founded in 1989, Westfield specialises in US growth equity strategies and currently manages over $24 billion in assets. The firm generated more than $100 million in revenue in 2024.

Monex said Westfield will continue to operate independently, with its leadership, investment process, and operations remaining unchanged.

Monex aims to leverage Westfield’s investment expertise to diversify its portfolio and explore opportunities for cross-selling high-conviction strategies to retail clients in Japan.

Yuko Seimei, CEO of Monex Group, said: “This transaction represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to invest in growth areas. We believe Westfield’s consistent performance in the U.S. equity markets, paired with its disciplined investment process, complements our existing capabilities.”

Westfield President and CEO William A. Muggia commented: “We are excited to partner with Monex Group to expand our growth outside the United States through distribution in Japan.”

Monex noted the deal will enhance earnings stability and capital efficiency, contributing to improved returns over the medium to long term. The company plans to finance the transaction partly through external debt.