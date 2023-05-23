Mizuho expands in US with acquisition of Greenhill

Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire Greenhill & Co., Inc. for $550 million. According to the official announcement, the deal will be an all-cash transaction at $15 per share and is expected to close by the end of the year.

Mizuho revealed that it will accelerate its investment banking growth strategy with the acquisition of Greenhill, building on investment bank’s 27-year history.

The announcement further detailed that Greenhill will operate globally from its 15 locations around the word as the advisory business of Mizuho, preserving the Greenhill brand and the existing Greenhill leadership team.