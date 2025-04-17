Man Group Reports $172.6 Billion in AUM at the End of Q3

Man Group released its first-quarter trading statement on Thursday, revealing assets under management (AUM) of $172.6 billion, up from $168.6 billion at the end of 2024.

The increase was driven by $3.6 billion in net flows and $1.5 billion from other factors, partially offset by $1.1 billion in negative investment performance.

The group’s long-only strategies saw the most notable growth, with discretionary long-only assets rising by $4.4 billion to $33.2 billion, led by strength in credit and convertibles.

Man Group estimated AUM was $167 billion as of 14 April, with net management fees of around $1.02 billion.

Absolute return strategies saw continued outflows and negative performance in the quarter, with AHL Diversified falling 7.9% over the quarter and AH Evolution down 4.6%.

In contrast, discretionary fixed income strategies showed resilience, with Man Global Investment Grade Opportunities gaining 3.1% and delivering strong relative returns.

Man Group, headquartered in London, manages systematic, discretionary, and multi-manager strategies with a particular focus on alternative investments.

The firm is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.