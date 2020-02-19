Israel Discount Bank teams up with Integral to implement eFX Workflow Automation & Trading Technology

Israel Discount Bank announced today its partnership with Integral for integrating eFX workflow automation and trading technology to stimulate business growth.

The collaboration will provide an eFX solution that will improve flexibility and extend reach over different trading channels. Integral BankFX offers a customizable tool on their platform which allows Israel Discount Bank to deliver end-to-end FX solution to assist its clients.

The platform offers full automation of Israel Discount Bank eFX workflow and ability to trade with clients over multiple distribution platforms, as well as single dealer trading platform and integrating multi-dealer platforms.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO at Integral commented:

Working with Israel Discount Bank, we deployed an e-FX solution that was completely customizable and allowed them to deliver a fully bespoke service to their clients. We are pleased to extend our partnership with Israel Discount Bank and offer scalable eFX technology to meet their evolving needs.

Asaf Pasternak, Head of Capital Markets at Israel Discount Bank, said:

We partnered with Integral having sought technology that allowed us to differentiate our FX offering through customization and met the high level of service our clients expect. Our established partnership with Integral meant we were extremely confident we could extend our use of their network to meet our clients’ trading needs whenever and wherever necessary.

