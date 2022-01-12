FIA Tech opens a new office in UK

The UK and Europe are core markets for FIA Tech’s customer base and London is a global hub for FinTech innovation. FIA Tech will be expanding in R&D and client services to support our rapid growth and London offers unparalleled access to a cutting edge FinTech talent base.

The London business unit is the fourth for the company and the first one outside of US. The company has offices in Washington DC, New York and Nashville.

Ten leading clearing firms invested $44 million in FIA Tech in2021 to fund the strategic growth of the company. The company has been investing in the further development of its existing products and in new solutions to improve market infrastructure across the listed and cleared derivatives industry.

FIA Tech announced plans to strengthen its positions such as the introduction of a comprehensive set of reference data products developed with exchanges, CCPs, regulators, and data providers to remove friction in trading futures and ease compliance with regulations.

The company also expanded its Atlantis service with the addition of brokerage of US Listed Options and introduced a new FIA Tech analytics and data service. The new services offers a central source of validated data which will allow firms to use it for non-US index classifications. It provides consistent market data and analytics so that market participants can come to accurate, consistent conclusions.