Euronext acquires technology businesses from Nexi’s capital markets activities

Euronext Group today announced it has signed an acquisition agreement of Nexi S.p.A’s technology businesses currently powering MTS, Euronext’s fixed-income trading platform, and Euronext Securities Milan (formerly called Monte Titoli).

According to the official press release, the deal is for €57 million, to be paid in cash and is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The acquisition will be realized through Euronext’s subsidiaries MTS and Euronext Securities Milan.

The move is part of Euronext’s strategy to leverage its integrated value chain as it further boosts its technology capabilities in trading and post trade.

The acquisition will also strengthen the core operations of MTS and Euronext Securities Milan, which joined Euronext in April 2021. With this deal, Euronext internalises the core trading platform of MTS and its largest IT contract. It will allow the company to become more agile and efficient with the full ownership of the technology powering MTS and Euronext Securities Milan.