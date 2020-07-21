Equiduct partners with Exactpro for quality assurance of its software

Retail focused pan-European trading venue Equiduct and independent software testing provider Exactpro announced after a successful proof-of-concept phase, Equiduct engaged Exactpro to deliver support in functional testing of its software on a long-term basis.
Several successful Equiduct releases were tested previously with support from Exactpro. These included the launch of Apex, Equiduct’s trading solution with zero fee for retail brokers.
Matt Stupple, CTO of Equiduct, commented:
As an Exchange known for innovation and stability, rigorous testing of new software is critical to the continued development of the platform. We have been very happy with the Equiduct-Exactpro relationship and the quality of software we have been able to deliver on time and within budget.
Iosif Itkin, Co-Founder and CEO of Exactpro, added:
We are happy to be of help to ensure, in close co-operation with the Equiduct team, that their innovative software stays competitive. Our testing for Equiduct is being successfully delivered 100% remotely from our offshore delivery centres – an ability especially important during current challenging times. We will continue to support software testing for Equiduct and hope to also leverage the powerful tools developed by Exactpro to test our clients’ software around the world.