Crossover Markets: Kevin Wolf Appointed New CFO

Digital asset trading technology firm Crossover Markets said on Tuesday that it has appointed Kevin Wolf as Chief Financial Officer.

Wolf, who has served on the firm’s board since June 2024, has more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, with expertise in fixed income, currencies and commodities.

He joins Crossover at a time of growing institutional engagement in crypto and will aim to help the company achieve its strategic and financial goals.

Most recently, Wolf served as CFO at the American Financial Exchange, where he was said to have been instrumental in the firm’s acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) earlier this year.

His career also includes senior roles at Euronext FX, Eris Exchange, Bank of America, and Lehman Brothers.

“Kevin brings tremendous experience and continuity to our executive team after having been a Board Director for the past year,” said Brandon Mulvihill, Co-Founder and CEO of Crossover Markets. “Given market dynamics, we aim to expedite our growth across jurisdictions as well as remain opportunistic with respect to corporate strategy.”

Commenting on his new role, Wolf said: “Crossover is uniquely positioned in the market with its cutting-edge technology and market model specifically tailored for institutions.”

“I’ve witnessed the team’s innovation first-hand as a board member, and I’m excited to take on a more active role.”

Crossover operates the CROSSx electronic communication network (ECN) for cryptocurrencies, targeting institutional liquidity needs.