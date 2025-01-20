City of London Investment Group AUM Declines

City of London Investment Group (CLIG) reported a decline in assets under management (AUM) for the six months ending 31 December 2024, according to its latest trading update.

The firm revealed its AUM fell by 2.9% to $9.9 billion, down from $10.2 billion at the end of June 2024.

The decline was attributed to net investment outflows of $564 million, primarily driven by client rebalancing and asset allocation changes amid strong market returns.

The Emerging Markets (EM) and International Equity strategies were said to have been the most affected, with net outflows of $157 million and $332 million, respectively. KIM strategies saw net outflows of $138 million.

Despite the overall decline, the Other strategies category, including Frontier and alternatives, saw net inflows of $40 million, with OV (Other Value) also recording a positive inflow of $23 million.

Investment performance, however, was a bright spot for the firm. Both the rolling six-month period and the full calendar year 2024 saw returns ahead of benchmarks for the majority of the group’s core strategies.

Performance across these strategies was in the first or second quartile compared to peers.

City of London Investment Group noted that its strategies had been resilient despite the challenging market conditions, with continued strong performance in key areas such as KIM and alternatives.