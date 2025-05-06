Broadridge Financial Announces Enhancements to OpsGPT

Broadridge Financial Solutions has unveiled what is described as significant enhancements to OpsGPT, its AI-powered post-trade operations platform.

The company said it has introduced new capabilities designed to enhance efficiency and reduce risk for global financial institutions.

The enhancements, announced on Tuesday, include tools for fails research, inventory optimisation, and email integration automation.

OpsGPT is said to now leverage “agentic” AI capabilities to provide real-time operational intelligence, helping firms streamline workflows, manage capital more efficiently, and respond faster to operational issues.

“In response to shortened settlement cycles, escalating operational risks and increased cost of capital, firms need to invest in simplifying complex technology ecosystems,” said Quentin Limouzi, Broadridge’s Global Head of Post Trade.

According to the firm, the fails research function diagnoses root causes of trade settlement failures and offers immediate, actionable insights to reduce resolution times.

Furthermore, they state that inventory optimisation supports global real-time asset management, flagging mismatches and proposing transfers to increase capital efficiency. Email automation interprets and processes inbound operational emails, dramatically shortening response cycles.

The upgrades are underpinned by Broadridge’s BRx data model, which standardises data across systems and asset classes to support seamless AI-driven automation from front to back office.