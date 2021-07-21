Bridgepoint’s sale value reaches £3.9 billion after IPO debut

Bridgepoint’s London trading debut saw the company surge 21% after Bridgepoint and its shareholders raised £789 million in an initial public offering. Its shares climbed to 424.05 pence at 8:07 a.m., Bloomberg reported.

The private equity company’s total market capitalisation on the main market of the London Stock Exchange is £2,881 million.

Bridgepoint Group Ltd. Today announced the successful pricing of its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange at 350 per share.

The company’s sale value reached £3.9 billion, which is the largest listing of a UK private equity firm in decades.

This development left questions about whether Bridgepoint might have priced its IPO too low at £2,881 million. However, pricing the deal higher may have caused to be accused of trying to get short term gains, some say.

Private equity groups have been spending billions on takeovers in the UK lately after staying away for years because of the harsh Covid-19 lockdowns and Brexit.

