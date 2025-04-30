Aberdeen Group AUMA Down 5.2% QoQ

Aberdeen Group reported a 5.2% quarter-on-quarter decline in assets under management and administration (AUMA), falling to £500.1 billion at the end of Q1 2025 from £511.4 billion in December 2024.

The firm said the decline was due to lower markets and institutional outflows, which weighed on results.

The group saw net outflows of £6.4 billion from its Investments division, primarily due to a previously disclosed £4.2 billion redemption from a low-margin Phoenix mandate.

Institutional & Retail Wealth assets declined to £204.8 billion, while Insurance Partners dropped to £154.8 billion.

Despite the overall decline, Aberdeen’s interactive investor (ii) platform continued to perform strongly, posting £1.6 billion in net inflows and AUMA rising to £77.7 billion.

Customer numbers grew 9% year-on-year to 450,000, including a 29% increase in SIPP customers to 88,000. Daily average retail trades also rose 19% versus Q1 2024.

Adviser assets slipped to £73.7 billion, with net outflows of £600 million, an improvement over the previous two quarters, driven by better service levels and enhanced platform functionality.

CEO Jason Windsor said the group is making “good progress” on its strategic goals to become the UK’s leading wealth business.

“We saw good inflows in fixed income in the quarter, but outflows in equities remained elevated,” he said. “With clear strategic priorities and an ongoing focus on efficiency, we continue to target a material uplift in profitability.”

Aberdeen reiterated its 2026 targets of adjusted operating profit above £300 million and £300 million in net capital generation.