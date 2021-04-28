Menu

1Market launches SMART program to boost partners’ Social Media presence

Institutional April 28, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Global broker 1Market has announced the launch of its SMART program, fully dedicated to improve and enhance their partners’ Social Media presence, powered by ParagonEX Partners.

The Social Media Advancement and Refinement Training (SMART) program focuses on helping brokers improve the Social Media operations of their partners by offering training, advice, creative services and more. The brokers are assisted by a multilingual, dedicated team of professionals and Social Media experts.

1Market launches SMART program to boost partners’ Social Media presence
Share via

Nicholas Matthews, 1Market spokesman, said:

As we increase our IB offering and volume, it was clear to us that Social Media can play a key part in the lifecycle of a successful IB, be it a small one-man show or a large educational platform. We also understood that Social Media is not simple to operate well, and experience, advice and wealth of material are crucial in the day-to-day maintenance of these platforms. As we see our partners as an integral part of our business, we felt it was logical to share with them our experience and assist them in developing their own strong presence.

SMART helps participating partners not by providing content, but by training them in the most efficient way to use social media to their advantage in a range of platforms. It offers a variety of tools from YouTube videos to LinkedIn.

X
Devexperts integrates with GCEX to offer FX and crypto liquidity…InstitutionalGCEX offsets trades with Tier-1 banks and non-bank LPs, who offer both CFD and Spot for crypto assets to reduce risk exposure. GCEX do not self custod…

1Market launches SMART program to boost partners’ Social Media presence

0
X
Three post-trade regulatory vendors join oneZeroInstitutionalAndrew Ralich, CEO of oneZero, said: oneZero’s mission is to give our customers greater control throughout the entire trading lifecycle. By offering …
Send this to a friend