ForexVox Transforms Into MarketsVox As It Expands Beyond FX

ForexVox, the FX/CFD retail trading platform, has announced a significant rebranding initiative, unveiling its new identity as MarketsVox. This strategic shift mirrors the company’s expansion beyond forex trading, marking its foray into diverse financial markets. While the broker officially designates London as its main headquarters, it operates under a license issued to a Seychelles-based company, with its initial operations commencing in Ukraine.

The rebranded MarketsVox will now extend its trading offerings to include indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, metals, and core forex services. This transformation underscores the company’s commitment to providing a broader spectrum of trading opportunities across various markets.

To coincide with the rebranding, MarketsVox is introducing many new features for its clients. These enhancements include additional payment options, the introduction of a social trading platform featuring copy trading capabilities, and updates to its partner program.

In an official statement, the company expressed that the shift from ForexVox to MarketsVox is more than a mere name change; it symbolises its evolution, adaptability, and dedication to leading the way in the trading industry. The rebrand represents MarketsVox’s vision for the future, emphasising its role as a dynamic player in the online trading sector.

While forex trading remains a pivotal offering, MarketsVox aims to offer clients more trading opportunities. The company recently implemented fixed spreads for major currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY, enhancing transparency and stability in pricing for traders.

MarketsVox emphasises its unwavering dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence as a financial markets trading platform. This rebrand and the associated product enhancements underscore the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry.

In a notable move, MarketsVox reported that nearly 94% of its clients have migrated from the MetaTrader 4 platform to MetaTrader 5. This strategic decision aims to position the company ahead of the market, offering clients the best solutions in the face of growing competition within the industry.