Trive appoints Dennis Austinat as DACH Region Managing Director

Multi-asset investment platform Trive has announced the appointment of Dennis Austinat as the firm’s new DACH Region Managing Director.

In his new role, Austinat will be based in Frankfurt and he will focus on growing the business in the region.

Austinat brings 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. He joins Trive from eToro where he served as Managing Director and Head of Germany, Austria and Switzerland for 6 years. Before that, he has spent 12 years in several international Fintech companies.