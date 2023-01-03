Trive appoints Dennis Austinat as DACH Region Managing Director

Multi-asset investment platform Trive has announced the appointment of Dennis Austinat as the firm’s new DACH Region Managing Director.
In his new role, Austinat will be based in Frankfurt and he will focus on growing the business in the region.
Austinat brings 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. He joins Trive from eToro where he served as Managing Director and Head of Germany, Austria and Switzerland for 6 years. Before that, he has spent 12 years in several international Fintech companies.
Engin Çubukçu, Trive’s CEO and Chairman, commented:
Trive welcomes Dennis and his extensive industry experience makes him a great addition to the team. The DACH region is a key market for Trive. Its investors are sophisticated and eager to grow their investments. As an industry veteran, Dennis understands the clients’ needs well and will be well placed to help empower their progression and take their investments to new heights.
Dennis Austinat, Trive’s DACH Region Managing Director said:
Dennis Austinat Source: LinkedIn
I am very excited to be joining Trive. I have spent much of my career at innovative Fintechs and I believe that the future is multi-asset. The modern trader wants a complete partner to facilitate their every investment need and Trive fills this brief.
As part of its expansion plan, the Amsterdam-based financial services company, recently opened new offices in Frankfurt and in Madrid. In the official announcement, Trive noted that it plans to roll out a wider selection of products and services.
Austinat added:
Culture is very important to me, this is a value that I share with Trive. I believe my experience in managing a multi-cultural team, based in several different countries, will be a great asset. I am very much looking forward to my journey with Trive.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.