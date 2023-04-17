Spotex hires former Coinbase exec Ivan Wong as head of APAC sales

APAC continues to be a key region in both Foreign Exchange and Digital Assets. Ivan’s wealth of knowledge in FX and his exposure to the Digital Asset space will be instrumental in the long-term growth plans for Spotex. We are thrilled to have Ivan as a member of our team and look forward to broadening our presence in the Asia Pacific region.

As APAC head of Spotex, Ivan Wong will be based in Singapore and report directly to John Miesner, Spotex CEO.

Wong brings an extensive institutional experience in foreign exchange and digital assets with over a decade of experience in the financial industry. He joins Spotex from American crypto exchange Coinbase, where he served as Head of APAC account management.

While in Coinbase, he implemented and managed cross selling and upselling campaigns across the company’s suite of products. He also oversaw client servicing, client on-boarding, and marketing.

Wong’s LinkedIn profile details that he has held the position of Head of Greater China at BidFX, where he led a team of Sales and Account Managers and was responsible for developing and implementing new business development and client retention. Additionally, he has also previously worked at companies such as 360T, ICAP, Integral, OANDA and Barclays.

Ivan Wong, APAC Head of Sales and Distribution added: