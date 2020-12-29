Robert Miller to replace Bhairav Trivedi as Finablr CEO

Financial services holding company Finablr has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Bhairav Trivedi, will step down. Robert Miller will take over as the company’s CEO.

The CEO change happens just weeks after Finablr agreed to be bought by an Israeli-United Arab Emirates consortium.

Trivedi took over as CEO in April after Promoth Manghat’s departure and will step down on 1 January 2021. Miller, who joined the company in 2019, will take his place. He is currently the group’s human resources director, according to his LinkedIn profile. He brings more than 25 years of experience in remuneration, sales compensation and general HR to his new position at the company. Miller joined Finablr from Deloitte and before that he spent six years as Head of EMEA at Radford, Aon Hewitt’s subsidiary, where he served as a consultant for five.