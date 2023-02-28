Peter Brooks leaves Sucden Financial to become head of eFX at ADM

Long-time head of head of eFX at Sucden Financial, Peter Brooks, today revealed he has left the company to join London-based broker ADM Investor Services.

Brooks announced today on LinkedIn he has been appointed as new Head of eFX at ADM Investor Services.

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of eFX at ADM Investor Services!

Brooks spent 14 years with Sucden Financial after joining in 2009 as Head of Institutional Equities. After a year, he was named Head of eFX Coverage in 2010, and then moved up to Head of eFX at Sucden in 2014.

ADM Investor Services International Limited (ADMISI) specializes in exchange traded and centrally cleared products and market sectors. The retail brokerage company is a registered Futures Commission Merchant.

