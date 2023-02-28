Peter Brooks leaves Sucden Financial to become head of eFX at ADM

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of eFX at ADM Investor Services!
Brooks spent 14 years with Sucden Financial after joining in 2009 as Head of Institutional Equities. After a year, he was named Head of eFX Coverage in 2010, and then moved up to Head of eFX at Sucden in 2014.
ADM Investor Services International Limited (ADMISI) specializes in exchange traded and centrally cleared products and market sectors. The retail brokerage company is a registered Futures Commission Merchant.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.