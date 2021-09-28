Neptune appoints John Robinson as CEO

Neptune Networks Ltd. has revealed the appointment of John Robinson as its Chief Executive Officer. Robinson worked with the company as a senior consultant since November 2020.

Robinson takes the rains from interim CEO, Byron Cooper-Fogarty since January 2020. He is going to stay with the company and form part of the Management Team as COO.

With more than 34 years of experience, Robinson has worked at Morgan Stanley in senior roles such as US Head of Credit Sales, Head of EMEA Credit Sales and Head of Emerging Markets Sales. He has held trading positions with the bank earlier in his career.