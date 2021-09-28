Neptune appoints John Robinson as CEO

Neptune Networks Ltd. has revealed the appointment of John Robinson as its Chief Executive Officer. Robinson worked with the company as a senior consultant since November 2020.
Robinson takes the rains from interim CEO, Byron Cooper-Fogarty since January 2020. He is going to stay with the company and form part of the Management Team as COO.
With more than 34 years of experience, Robinson has worked at Morgan Stanley in senior roles such as US Head of Credit Sales, Head of EMEA Credit Sales and Head of Emerging Markets Sales. He has held trading positions with the bank earlier in his career.
John Robinson commented:
I’m thrilled to lead the Neptune team and build on the existing strong foundation through collaboration with my extensive global network. I will work to accelerate the firm’s effort in becoming a key element in the trading ecosystem for Fixed Income. We’ll achieve this by continuing to be the provider of the highest quality pre-trade data, accessible through multiple points of connectivity.
Jim Switzer, Head of Fixed Income Trading at AllianceBernstein, said:
We have been and remain strong supporters of Neptune and the value the utility model brings to Fixed Income markets. Hiring a person of John’s experience and track record will bring real dynamism to the firm.
Dwayne Middleton, Global Head of Fixed Income Trading at T. Rowe Price, said:
The fragmentation in fixed income markets requires innovative approaches by market participants to solve the pre-trade analytics liquidity puzzle. Neptune has been at the forefront of organising and aggregating large data sets to improve the speed and efficiency for the buy side fixed income investor. Adding a high calibre talent such as John, who has a unique understanding of both buyside and sellside workflows, will enhance the collaborative partnership Neptune has with their clients.