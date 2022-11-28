Libertex Group founder Vyacheslav Taran dies in a helicopter crash

The co-founder of the investment company Libertex Group Vyacheslav Taran died on November 25 in a helicopter crash near Nice. This was reported by Monaco Daily News on Saturday, 26 November.
Libertex Group confirmed Taran’s death. Taran was the online broker’s Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Libertex Group issued a statement on Taran’s passing:
It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022.
The Board of Directors of Libertex Group and company employees extend their most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Taran family. Vyacheslav is survived by his wife Olga and three children.
Vyacheslav Taran was a fintech entrepreneur and a published author, with long-standing experience in the financial industry. In 1997, he co-founded what was to eventually become the trading and investing platform Libertex.