Libertex Group founder Vyacheslav Taran dies in a helicopter crash

Vyacheslav Taran was a fintech entrepreneur and a published author, with long-standing experience in the financial industry. In 1997, he co-founded what was to eventually become the trading and investing platform Libertex.

The Board of Directors of Libertex Group and company employees extend their most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Taran family. Vyacheslav is survived by his wife Olga and three children.

It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022.

The co-founder of the investment company Libertex Group Vyacheslav Taran died on November 25 in a helicopter crash near Nice. This was reported by Monaco Daily News on Saturday, 26 November.

According Monaco Daily News, Taran was on board a private helicopter of the company Monacair when he was travelling from Lausanne to Monaco. The aircraft crashed on France’s Cote d’Azur between the municipalities of Villefranche-sur-Mer and Eze, located between Nice and Monaco.

Taran was the only passenger of the helicopter. The 35-year-old pilot also died. Monacair has stated that the pilot was experienced and the helicopter’s engine is regarded as reliable.

According to the logbook, there should have been another passenger on board the flight, but he did not board.