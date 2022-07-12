OANDA appoints Philip Waters as Head of APAC and Emerging Markets

Steffy Bogdanova
July 12, 2022 8:34 am

Major global retail trading firm OANDA has promoted Philip Waters to Head of APAC and Emerging Markets.

According to Waters’ LinkedIn profile, where he first shared the news, he has served as Head of Emerging Markets for two and half years since March 2020.

Waters has also held the same role in IG Singapore for a little over a year. He has spent more than eight years at IG in various roles including Head of Emerging Markets (London), Commercial Executive, Credit Risk Manager (UK & Australia), etc.

Before IG, Waters served as a Credit Advisor for Lloyds TSB.

He stated on LinkedIn:

Philip Waters, OANDA

Philip Waters
Source: LinkedIn

Very pleased to be taking on a new role as Head of APAC & Emerging Markets for OANDA. Cannot wait to get even more involved in this thriving region… Exciting times!

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
