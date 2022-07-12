OANDA appoints Philip Waters as Head of APAC and Emerging Markets

Major global retail trading firm OANDA has promoted Philip Waters to Head of APAC and Emerging Markets.

According to Waters’ LinkedIn profile, where he first shared the news, he has served as Head of Emerging Markets for two and half years since March 2020.

Waters has also held the same role in IG Singapore for a little over a year. He has spent more than eight years at IG in various roles including Head of Emerging Markets (London), Commercial Executive, Credit Risk Manager (UK & Australia), etc.