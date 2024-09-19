GTN Promotes Zaid Aloul to Chief Commercial Officer for Middle East

GTN, a leading fintech firm, announced the promotion of Zaid Aloul to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for the Middle East on Wednesday.

In his new role, GTN said Aloul will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s commercial strategy and expansion efforts across the region.

Aloul has more than two decades of experience in the brokerage and wealth management sectors in the GCC and the Levant. His understanding of the regional market and his strong relationships with clients and partners is seen as being potentially instrumental in GTN’s continued success.

As CCO, Aloul will oversee GTN’s key commercial activities, including launching new products, expanding asset classes, and increasing market share.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead GTN’s commercial operations in the Middle East, stating that the “role aligns sales growth with our broader group vision to strengthen our status as a fintech pioneer.”

“It’s an exciting time for innovation in the financial industry, especially in the fintech sector,” he added.

Damian Bunce, CEO of GTN Middle East, said: “This appointment is well deserved and recognises Zaid’s importance to the company as well as his impact in the industry.”

According to GTN, the promotion underscores its commitment to the Middle East and its belief in the region’s potential for growth.

It follows recent strategic hires aimed at strengthening the company’s position as a leading provider of innovative investment and trading solutions.