eToro appoints Callie Cox as Investment Analyst for the US market

We’re thrilled to welcome Callie Cox to the eToro team. Her passion for the power of investing closely aligns with our core ideals as we work to increase our focus on the U.S. market. Callie also brings with her extensive knowledge of capital markets, including trends and economics in equities, derivatives and fixed income. Her professional experience and personal drive make her the perfect fit to help grow eToro’s vision for the future as we scale our current product offering for U.S. users.

In her new position, Cox will deliver expert analysis of US market trends and share practical insights with users of eToro’s platform.

Multi-asset online trading platform eToro has revealed the appointment of Callie Cox as Investment Analyst for the US market.

Background

Most recently, Cox worked as Senior Investment Strategist at Ally Invest. There she helped educate the company’s customers about investing through reports, timely market alerts, videos, social projects and live events.

Cox also served as a Senior Research Analyst at LPL Financial. She has held positions at financial institutions like First Citizens Bank and TABB Group. Her career started working at the top-tier business publication, Bloomberg.

Cox has earned a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication, Minor in Chemistry and Certificate in Business Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also has Series 7 and 66 FINRA licenses.

Callie Cox, eToro‘s Investment Analyst added: