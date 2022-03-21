Credit Suisse announces appointments to its Board of Directors

Switzerland-based global investment bank Credit Suisse announced today that its Board of Directors has suggested Mirko Bianchi, Keyu Jin and Amanda Norton for election as non-executive members at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is going to take place on 29 April 2022.
Additionally, Bianchi was suggested as Chair of the Audit Committee.
The bank further announced that Severin Schwan who has acted as Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Director since 2017 will not stand for re-election. Kai S. Nargolwala, who has been a member of the Board since 2013 and has served as Chair of the Compensation Committee since 2017, and Juan Colombas, who joined recently, will also not stand for re-election at the AGM.
Axel P. Lehmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:
I would like to thank Severin, Kai and Juan for their respective invaluable contributions. Severin and Kai, in particular, deserve the highest recognition for having helped steer the company through some challenging periods with commitment, perseverance and dedication.
Additionally, Christian Gellerstad was appointed Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Director. He will also take over from Nargolwala and serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee.
I am extremely pleased that Christian Gellerstad is prepared to accept the appointment of Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Director of the Board and Chair of the Compensation Committee, subject to his re-election at the upcoming AGM. Christian’s profound business and financial industry expertise will help him oversee the strategic transformation of the bank, and in particular our growth ambitions for Wealth Management.”
The current Chair of the Audit Committee, Richard Meddings, was also suggested as Chair of the Risk Committee, to succeed Axel Lehmann.
Axel Lehmann said:
I am delighted that Mirko, Keyu and Mandy have been nominated to join our Board. Both Mirko and Mandy bring highly relevant banking, finance and risk experience, with careers spanning more than three decades in globally leading financial institutions. Keyu will further strengthen the Board’s focus on the APAC growth region and position the Board closer to China’s next generation and fintech development. I look forward to working with Christian as he takes on new responsibilities and with Mirko, Keyu and Mandy in their new roles as members of the Board.
Earlier in February, Credit Suisse hired senior Oliver Wyman adviser Michael Bonacker as vice chairman of investment banking and capital markets.
