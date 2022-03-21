Credit Suisse announces appointments to its Board of Directors

Switzerland-based global investment bank Credit Suisse announced today that its Board of Directors has suggested Mirko Bianchi, Keyu Jin and Amanda Norton for election as non-executive members at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is going to take place on 29 April 2022.

Additionally, Bianchi was suggested as Chair of the Audit Committee.

The bank further announced that Severin Schwan who has acted as Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Director since 2017 will not stand for re-election. Kai S. Nargolwala, who has been a member of the Board since 2013 and has served as Chair of the Compensation Committee since 2017, and Juan Colombas, who joined recently, will also not stand for re-election at the AGM.

Axel P. Lehmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: