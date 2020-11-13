Chris Hossain-Nelson and Zaid Alkhatib join GMI UK executive team

Global Market Index Limited (GMI UK), an FCA-regulated provider of turnkey solutions to institutions and brokerages, announced the appointment of Chris Hossain-Nelson and Zaid Alkhatib to the Board of Directors.

Hossain-Nelson joined GMI in 2018 as Global Head of Institutional Sales. Prior to GMI, he was Global Head of Institutional Partnerships at FXCM, where he started in 2008. With his new role, Hossain-Nelson will also continue to lead Client Relations.

Zaid Alkhatib started at GMI as Head of Operations and Compliance in May 2020. He has served as Head of Operations at FXVC Online Trading and Finstek. Alkhatib will continue to lead Operations and Compliance.

Chris Hossain-Nelson said: