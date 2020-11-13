Menu

Chris Hossain-Nelson and Zaid Alkhatib join GMI UK executive team

Executives November 13, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Global Market Index Limited (GMI UK), an FCA-regulated provider of turnkey solutions to institutions and brokerages, announced the appointment of Chris Hossain-Nelson and Zaid Alkhatib to the Board of Directors.

Hossain-Nelson joined GMI in 2018 as Global Head of Institutional Sales. Prior to GMI, he was Global Head of Institutional Partnerships at FXCM, where he started in 2008. With his new role, Hossain-Nelson will also continue to lead Client Relations.

Zaid Alkhatib started at GMI as Head of Operations and Compliance in May 2020. He has served as Head of Operations at FXVC Online Trading and Finstek. Alkhatib will continue to lead Operations and Compliance.

Chris Hossain-Nelson said:

I am delighted to take up my position as Executive Director of GMI UK and will be focused on maintaining and building relationships with our partners. I am excited about helping clients to leverage our fast execution, depth of liquidity, MT4 and MT5 white label and bridge solutions. Our powerful turnkey technology and liquidity bundled solution means we can offer tailored and comprehensive packages through a single vendor relationship.

Zaid Alkhatib added:

It’s an exciting time for the GMI UK and I’m looking forward to supporting the board to help continue to expand the business and further cement our commitment to corporate governance while improving our core operations to ensure enhanced client service and to ensure we deliver on our promise of system stability, speed of execution while driving innovation.

CEO Ashraf Ebid said:

I am pleased to welcome Chris and Zaid to the GMI UK board as their extensive experience within the FX and CFD space will enhance our ability to continue to build on our success in providing liquidity and technology solutions to our institutional and retail brokerage clients

GMI was founded in 2009 and provides institutional FX and CFDs liquidity and technology solutions. It offers customized technology and liquidity solutions to fit a range of different trading needs and capabilities.

