Celine Herweijer joins HSBC Holdings as Group Chief Sustainability Officer

She joins the company at a time when HSBC has set up an ambitious agenda in the field of climate risk and sustainability – both in the net zero goals for their own operations and supply chain, as well as in supporting the transition of our clients.

Herweijer comes to HSBC from PwC, where she has held roles such as leading PwC’s Global Innovation and Sustainability capability, and acting as PwC’s Global Climate Change Leader.

I am delighted to welcome Celine to HSBC. Her depth of expertise on sustainability and climate change, and her experience working at the highest levels of business, NGOs, and government, make her the ideal candidate to accelerate our progress as we work to deliver our ambitious net zero strategy.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the appointment of Celine Herweijer as Group Chief Sustainability Officer. She will take up her new role on July 2021 and report to Noel Quinn, HSBC, Group CEO.

Celine Herweijer commented:

The challenge and the opportunity for HSBC is immense. Achieving net zero means we need to see a fundamental reshaping of industries and therefore of the global economy. Getting there requires bold action, new partnerships and ways of engaging with customers and stakeholders to accelerate the new solutions the world requires. As one of the world’s largest banks, HSBC – has a vital role to play in financing the transition to support businesses and economies to thrive in a net zero future, and an ambitious plan to make this happen. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues across the bank to realise this opportunity.

Herweijer brings over a decade of experience from the forefront of PwC’s global work on sustainability and climate change. She has advised corporate boards across different industries on net zero and wider sustainable business transformation. She has also worked with some of the world’s largest asset managers and banks on understanding climate risks and sustainable finance innovation, and has advised governments and regulators across the world on accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon future.

She has also held various international advisory board and committee roles on sustainability including for the United Nations, World Economic Forum (where she is a WEF Young Global Leader), G20, the World Bank, the European Union and a number of governments. She is co-Chair of the We Mean Business Coalition and is also a trustee of BLUE Marine, a leading conservation NGO.

Herweijer is a climate scientist and NASA fellow, she holds a PhD in Climate Modelling and Policy from Columbia University, NY, and is a Visiting Senior Fellow at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change at the London School of Economics.

She will work with and build on the achievements of the Sustainable Finance and Corporate Sustainability teams at HSBC, as well as the Centre for Sustainable Finance, to further establish the bank’s global effort in climate change. Herweijer will lead the ongoing development and delivery of the Group’s sustainability strategy, with a particular focus on the bank’s commitment to the global transition to net zero. With her expertise in sustainability and innovation, she will also lead HSBC’s climate innovation agenda – from accelerating investment into companies focused on pioneering solutions critical to a net zero future, to helping the bank unlock the potential of investment in nature.

