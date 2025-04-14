Cboe Hires Wei Liao to Lead Launch of Market Intelligence and Content Franchise in APAC

Cboe Global Markets revealed last week that it has appointed Wei Liao as Director of Derivatives Market Intelligence to lead the launch of its market intelligence and content franchise in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The firm explained that based in Hong Kong, Ms Liao will oversee the delivery of data-driven insights tailored to APAC clients, aiming to deepen engagement and education around Cboe’s derivatives offerings.

The expansion is said to reflect rising demand for derivatives trading, analytics and client support across institutional and retail investors in the region.

“With her background as a portfolio manager and trader, Wei brings deep market expertise, a seasoned practitioner’s perspective, and a client-first mindset,” said Mandy Xu, Global Head of Derivatives Market Intelligence at Cboe.

“We see a significant opportunity to serve this market through expanded data access and client education.”

Cboe’s Derivatives Market Intelligence division provides analysis on cross-asset dynamics and the use of products such as S&P 500 Index options, Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options and futures, and Russell 2000 Index options.

Global Trading Hours volume in Cboe’s proprietary products hit a record average daily volume of 124,600 contracts in Q1 2025, up 36% year-on-year.

Ms Liao, formerly a portfolio manager at CQS Asset Management and founder of Watercourse Macro Fund, said she was “excited to join Cboe at a time when derivatives adoption is accelerating globally, especially in the APAC region.”