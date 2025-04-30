CAB Payments to Strengthen Board with New Appointments

On Tuesday, CAB Payments Holdings announced a series of board changes aimed at reinforcing its leadership as it continues to pursue growth in its core FX and payments business.

The company will appoint two Independent Non-executive Directors, Kushagra Saxena and Peter Klein, and two Nominee Directors, Nitin Kaul and Henry Obi CBE, nominated by Helios Investment Partners.

The changes follow the retirement of Simon Poole, a longstanding Nominee Director, who has stepped down after nine years on the board.

Kush Saxena, former CEO of Latin American payments provider Getnet, and Peter Klein, a former Mastercard executive and fintech investor, will also join the board of Crown Agents Bank Limited.

Helios’ nominees are expected to bring significant emerging markets experience. Nitin Kaul has been involved in Helios’ investment in CAB Payments since 2018, while Henry Obi, Head of Regulatory & Public Affairs at Helios, is expected to strengthen the group’s African business relationships. Henry will also join the board of Crown Agents Bank.

Chair Ann Cairns said, “The combined expertise and experience they bring will be an invaluable resource, enabling the organisation to continue to drive growth through leading FX and payments solutions in hard-to-reach markets.”