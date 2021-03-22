BTON Financial names Ray Tierney as non-executive director

BTON Financial has revealed that electronic trading expert, Ray Tierney, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director.

In the official announcement, the company noted that Tierney will play a significant role in shaping and expanding BTON Financial’s US footprint and plans to bring its technology and data-driven dealing desk solution to the global investment management community.

Tierney has vast experience in a number of leadership positions in the financial markets industry such as Global CEO of Trading Solutions at Bloomberg LLP where he managed over 600 employees across 3 business units. He also oversaw the company’s OMS business, including product innovation, sales and strategy. Before Bloomberg, Tierney worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management as Global Head of Trading and Execution.