BTON Financial names Ray Tierney as non-executive director

BTON Financial has revealed that electronic trading expert, Ray Tierney, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director.
In the official announcement, the company noted that Tierney will play a significant role in shaping and expanding BTON Financial’s US footprint and plans to bring its technology and data-driven dealing desk solution to the global investment management community.
Tierney has vast experience in a number of leadership positions in the financial markets industry such as Global CEO of Trading Solutions at Bloomberg LLP where he managed over 600 employees across 3 business units. He also oversaw the company’s OMS business, including product innovation, sales and strategy. Before Bloomberg, Tierney worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management as Global Head of Trading and Execution.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Ray Tierney, said:
I am looking forward to working with BTON Financial’s team as it pursues its expansion plans in the U.S. The industry is evolving rapidly and is now ready for cutting edge data-driven technology to both reduce friction in the trading process and retain alpha. Cost pressures are at an all-time high and asset managers are ready to implement and adopt innovative financial solutions such as ours. BTON Financial makes it straightforward for investment managers to automate workflows and connect to all brokers through its proprietary Smart Broker Router, which is driven by machine learning, data and analysis to both provide and evidence best execution.”
Dan Shepherd, CEO & co-Founder commented:
We are delighted to be joined by Ray in an advisory capacity. He brings tremendous expertise and specific industry knowledge to help us grow our business. Ray’s pedigree as an industry leader, driving product innovation, sales and strategy within electronic trading capabilities will be invaluable as we scale up and expand our footprint into North America to meet the considerable industry demand. We have made a number of strategic hires over the past months as the investment management industry is waking up to the potential that our technology can offer to automate workflows and evidence best execution to really add a great deal of value to the trading function at asset managers.