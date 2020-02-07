Bryan Durkin to step down as President of CME Group

CME Group announced yesterday Bryan Durkin’s resignation as President of the company. Durkin will step down in May this year and will serve as a special advisor to the company and report to CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. CME’s board of directors has put Durkin forward for election to the board at the May 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Terry Duffy commented:

As a long-standing champion of the futures industry, Bryan has been an integral part of our leadership team for more than a decade. He is well-respected by colleagues and clients alike and will continue to advance both the industry and our business in his new role as a member of the board and in his advisory role.

Bryan Durkin said:

I am profoundly proud to have served the clients and shareholders of CME Group through a period of tremendous growth I have been fortunate to play a role in the dynamic expansion of the global derivatives markets and the critical risk management role they play in every economy. It has been my great honor to work with our talented team of employees around the world, and I will continue to work with Terry, the board and our management team to advance our business objectives in this new capacity.

Durkin has been a part o CME Group for 37 years. He started his career as an investigator and has carried out many initiatives for the organization. He has managed the technological development, global operations and data services businesses and the global expansion of CME. Most recently, Durkin is responsible for the company’s integration of CBOT, NYMEX and NEX.

