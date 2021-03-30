Menu

Broadway Technology appoints Michael Chin as CEO

Executives March 30, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Front-office solutions Broadway Technology announced today the appointment of Michael Chin as CEO and to the board of directors.

The new appointment is part of Broadway’s expansion and strategy to capitalize on the growing market opportunities. The company’s expansion will also see co-founder and board of directors’ member Tyler Moeller will also become Chief Innovation Officer.

Michael Chin, CEO, BroadwayTechnology commented:

As today’s fixed income markets continue their rapid electronification and automation, Broadway has a tremendous opportunity to build on its global success and revolutionize the market moving forward. Tyler led Broadway over 17 years from its founding to its great success as a renowned provider of industry disrupting technology to top global banks. I’m honored to next lead Broadway while continuing to collaborate with him.

A veteran in the field, Chin joins Broadway with 30 year of fintech experience. His most recent role was Managing Director, Global Head of Trading at Refinitiv. There he was responsible for the company’s pre-trade desktop, execution platforms, real-time data, and analytics across equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and commodities.

Before Refinitiv, Chin served as president and CEO of Mantara, Inc. At his time at the company, he developed Mantara’s ultra-low latency trading solutions for the buy- and sell-side communities. Chin has held various executive roles and was president and member of the board of directors at TradingScreen, Inc. The early part of his career developed at JP Morgan, serving as head of JP Morgan Investment Management’s Fixed Income Trading Group. He has also held various regional and global trading and management positions across the US, EMEA and APAC.

Tyler Moeller commented:

As the markets go through greater change and customers demand more than ever before, I’m excited to collaborate with Michael and extend our legacy of innovation. I’m thrilled to continue to lead our ever-evolving efforts to address the industry’s most complex challenges, centered around data and analytics, sophisticated algorithms, workflow automation, and low-code, while expanding the power of the TOC to benefit more of the global trading community.

Tyler Moeller will focus on focus on long-term technology vision as Chief Innovation Officer. He will also lead the expansion of the TOC, Broadways’ core platform for scalable high-performance distributed computing and open data access.

The TOC allows complex workflows and application aggregation to occur in a low-code environment that companies can scale, append new microservices and drive system growth.

Moeller said:

Broadway was founded with a vision to bring a new level of innovation and automation to global capital markets. That is our DNA, and for over 17 years the Broadway team has delivered on that promise. Today, we operate in one of the world’s fastest changing markets, which puts immense pressure on our clients and partners to achieve more from their technology faster, something Broadway has consistently demonstrated it does better than others.

