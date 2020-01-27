Broadridge names Michael Alexander President of Wealth Management

The fintech company, part of the S&P 500 Index, Broadridge Financial Solutions, announced today its decision to appoint Michael Alexander as President of Wealth Management. The position is newly created and Alexander’s responsibility will be to consolidate Broadridge’s Wealth solutions into integrated, Wealth Management business leader. Alexander will report directly to the President of Global Technology and Operations, Tom Carey.

Carey, commented:

Mike is a recognized leader in the financial services industry and has a passion for creating leading-edge, SaaS-based wealth management solutions. Mike will drive Broadridge’s efforts to enhance the advisor and client experience through a single platform that will be a foundation for the industry.

Alexander was Senior Vice President of Operations at Charles Schwab before joining Broadridge Financial Solutions. He joined Broadridge in 2006 and since then he has taken roles of increasing responsibility in managed services and technology platforms. In his 14 years with the company he has conducted complex client engagements and successful acquisitions. Alexander is a member of the SIFMA Operations and Technology Steering Committee.

In his role as President of Wealth Management, Michael Alexander will lead the Broadridge Wealth Platform to create a modern business model and high-quality wealth management technology solution. The platform focuses on helping business managers to advance their business practices while mutualizing investments in technology, innovation and security. Broadridge Wealth Management aids optimization of Financial Advisor productivity and digitizes enterprise-wide operations. The platform also provides component solutions for Advisor Websites, Data Aggregation, Performance Reporting, Corporate Actions, and back- and middle-office Managed Services.

