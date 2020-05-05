Annabelle Bexiga joins INTL FCStone’s board of directors

Financial services organization INTL FCStone, announced its board of directors has appointed Annabelle Bexiga as a new director.

Bexiga joins the company with almost 30 years of experience in the financial industry. She served as a Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Global Commercial Insurance at American International Group until 2017. After that she held a leadership positions at J.P. Morgan & Co. and Deutsche Bank. She also served as CIO at JPMorgan Invest, Bain Capital, and the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association.