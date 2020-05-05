Annabelle Bexiga joins INTL FCStone’s board of directors

Financial services organization INTL FCStone, announced its board of directors has appointed Annabelle Bexiga as a new director.
Bexiga joins the company with almost 30 years of experience in the financial industry. She served as a Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Global Commercial Insurance at American International Group until 2017. After that she held a leadership positions at J.P. Morgan & Co. and Deutsche Bank. She also served as CIO at JPMorgan Invest, Bain Capital, and the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association.
Currently, Bexiga has a seat on the supervisory board of DWS Group GmbH of Frankfurt, Germany and serves on the remuneration committee there. She has previously served on the boards of Selective Insurance Group and Nuveen Investments.
Sean O’Connor, CEO of INTL FCStone, commented:
Annabelle brings to the Board deep expertise and experience in technology as it relates to the financial services industry, both domestically and internationally. In adding her to the board, we will benefit from her vast experience as we work to expand our network of services globally.
John Radziwill, Chairman of the Board of INTL FCStone, said:
We are extremely pleased to welcome Annabelle to the INTL FCStone Board. Her deep technology expertise in the financial services sector, acquired on a global scale, will be an invaluable addition to our company.