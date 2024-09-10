AJ Bell Chief Operating Officer Roger Stott to Step Down

UK Investment platform AJ Bell announced Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer (COO) Roger Stott will be retiring and stepping down as an Executive Director of the company on December 31, 2024.

Roger joined AJ Bell in July 2008, and during his time at the company, he held various roles, including Group Finance Director and Chief Risk Officer.

In August 2021, Stott was appointed to the company’s board in the newly created role of COO, which saw him take responsibility for the operational aspects of the business.

AJ Bell revealed that chief financial officer Peter Birch and chief technology officer Mo Tagari will now assume the FCA Senior Manager Function responsibilities of the chief operations function, subject to regulatory approval.

Peter Birch continues to serve on the AJ Bell board as an executive director after being appointed as CFO in 2022.

“On behalf of the Board, I wish to thank Roger for his outstanding contribution to the Board and the Company over many years and wish him well for the future” said Fiona Clutterbuck, chair of AJ Bell. “During his time with the company, Roger has played a significant role in the success of the business.”

AJ Bell is one of the UK’s largest investment platforms, with over half a million customers. In its Q3 update in July, the company reported net inflows that were “55% higher than the comparative period at £1.7 billion. This helped to drive platform AUA to a record £83.7 billion, 20% higher than a year ago.”