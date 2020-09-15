5 tips on how to avoid losing money with forex trading

The global Forex market has attracted millions of individuals from diverse backgrounds to start trading, and it’s clear why. Not only is the Forex market the most lucrative financial market, but it’s also open 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, making it highly accessible to traders from all over the world. In addition, high-leverage is a common feature offered by Forex brokers. When paired with low commissions and fees, high leverage provides much more opportunities for traders to profit, without necessarily depositing large quantities of currencies in their trading account.

Given that trading is a skill that is sharpened through experience, many traders might be wondering whether Forex trading is worth pursuing in the long-term. Of course, there are a few tricks that traders can follow, to help set themselves up for success.

If the world of Forex is a theme park, it’s up to traders to choose which roller coaster to ride – will you go for the smooth-sailing teacups, or the fastest one with the most dips and loops? Both newcomers and seasoned traders can practice these following tips to help them avoid losing money on Forex trading and make their experience much smoother:

Interpreting Forex News

Starting with a crucial point for both beginner and advanced traders – never forget that most big market moves occur during the news cycle’s peak hours. As you become more experienced, traders might focus most of their energy on technical analysis – ie. looking at historical price action. But current events have a huge impact on markets, so learning how to interpret Forex news correctly will help you minimise your losses.

Having said that, technical conditions should not be ignored either. Traders will do well to learn how to identify when a market is over-extended long or over-extended short to determine when spikes may occur.

Set out with a Plan

A successful trader always has a goal in mind. Their desired profits are always clear, and so is the amount of money they are ready to lose should the market move against their prediction. Without a plan, traders are more likely to lose and quit the game before they’ve properly begun. Keep a record of your plan and ensure you adjust it according to the ever-changing markets.