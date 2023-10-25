US Dollar pulls back after rocky week outlook

After a cautious start to the week due to fragile economic data from the Eurozone, the US dollar gained strength against the Euro. This shift came after a drop in US bond yields briefly pushed the dollar to a 1-month low; however, the dollar found its footing and rose in value on Tuesday. The Eurozone data potentially suggests that business credit may slide into recession due to a broad-based downturn across the region, as business activity took an unexpected negative turn in October.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against its major peers, was bolstered by the Euro’s decline, marking a 0.33% uptick to 105.95, recovering from an earlier dip to 105.35, the lowest since September 222. On the other hand, the Euro’s performance was not as robust, with a noted rise of only 0.47% to 1.05843.

Jane Foley, the Head of FX Strategy at Rabobank, commented on the economic disparity between the Eurozone and German economies compared to the US. She noted:

The lynchpins of the success of Germany’s production sector are now a little bit more wobbly.

Foley has previously expressed caution regarding the Euro’s prospects in the past and the challenging and bullish nature of the Euro due to certain economic dynamics.

The recent movements in the Forex market underscore the sensitivity of currency values to economic indicators and highlight the disparate economic trajectories of the US and the Eurozone.