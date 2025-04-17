Webull Closes Business Combination with SK Growth Opportunities Corporation

Webull Corporation said Wednesday that it has completed its business combination with SK Growth Opportunities Corporation, marking its debut as a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BULL”.

The transaction, approved by SK Growth shareholders on 30 March, sees SK Growth become a wholly owned subsidiary of Webull.

As part of the SPAC deal, SK Growth’s ordinary shares and warrants were converted into those of Webull.

Effective from 11 April, Webull’s ordinary shares, warrants, and incentive warrants began trading under the tickers “BULL”, “BULLW”, and “BULLZ”, respectively.

The company revealed it commemorated the milestone by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell.

Founded in the US in 2018, Webull has since expanded into 13 additional markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

Its app has now been downloaded over 50 million times, with more than 23 million registered users globally.

The company’s platform offers various financial products with a focus on user experience, market data, and investment tools for retail investors.

“Becoming a publicly traded company marks a significant milestone in Webull’s history,” said Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. “This next step in our company’s journey will position us to serve the growing number of experienced, digitally savvy retail investors who demand a more sophisticated retail trading partner that can grow with and serve them over decades.”

Cohen & Company Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to SK Growth, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati provided legal counsel.