tastyworks adds a risk analysis tool

Online broker tastyworks has expanded its risk management functionality with a new risk management tool that allows active traders to analyze and better manage the estimated risk in their options, futures and equity trading positions.

With the risk analysis tool traders can analyze profits or losses based on a percentage move up or down. The tool generates risk arrays for all positions and queued orders in an easy-to-follow format.

Through current market price inputs, the new functionality finds potential gains and losses at various price points, levels of volatility, and future date in real time. Traders are also able to apply their own market stress test and monitor for their option expiration risk.