Sky Links Capital Establishes New Holding Company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Sky Links Capital said Tuesday that it has established a new holding company, Sky Links Holding Ltd, incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The firm said the DIFC, widely recognised as a leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, offers a robust regulatory framework and business-friendly environment.

Sky Links Capital, a multi-asset brokerage firm, said the move highlights its commitment to strong governance, scalability, and long-term regional growth.

Daniel Takieddine, Co-Founder and Group CEO, said the DIFC incorporation would serve as the cornerstone of the group’s multi-jurisdictional structure.

“Establishing our holding company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) marks a pivotal step in our long-term vision for Sky Links Capital,” he stated. “As a multi-jurisdictional broker, centralizing our structure under the DIFC enhances our governance, credibility, and capacity to scale across global markets with transparency and trust.”

Sky Links Holding Ltd will act as the central corporate hub for the firm, enhancing oversight and regulatory alignment across its international operations.

The company, which provides clients access to over 1,000 instruments spanning commodities, indices, futures, global equities, and precious metals, said the new structure would support its ambitions to deliver secure, efficient, and flexible access to financial markets.