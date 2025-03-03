Saxo Bank Total Income, Net Profits Jump in 2024

Saxo Bank reported what it described as “record-breaking” financial results for 2024. The company’s total income rose to EUR 626 million from EUR 601 million and net profit surged 287% to EUR 135 million from EUR 35 million.

The Copenhagen-based investment bank also saw client numbers grow to nearly 1.3 million (from 1.12 million), while client assets hit an all-time high of EUR 114 billion, up from EUR 100 billion in 2023.

CEO Kim Fournais credited the strong performance to Saxo Bank’s commitment to delivering value, citing the bank’s new global pricing strategy and expansion of its trading and investment platforms.

“I am very proud to report that 2024 was the best financial year in Saxo Bank’s history,” Fournais said. “With almost 1.3 million clients and client assets reaching an impressive EUR 114 billion, these milestones showcase the trust and confidence placed in Saxo Bank.”

The company introduced several new initiatives during the year, including AutoInvest, an automated monthly investing tool, and expanded its Investor platforms to new markets.

Despite the growth, Saxo Bank’s capital ratio declined slightly to 29% from 32%.

Looking ahead, the bank aims to continue growing its client base, enhancing its platform offerings, and strengthening risk management.

The company remains committed to compliance, cyber security, and protecting its clients, Fournais concluded.